Sheffield United will talk with Tyler Smith about his immediate future at the club, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield United plan to sit down and talk about their plans for him next season.

Smith, who is 22-years-old, spent the last campaign on loan with Swindon Town and scored 10 goals in 26 games in all competitions for the Robins.

It is yet to be known whether he is part of Slavisa Jokanovic’s first-team plans for the Blades next term or whether he could head out the exit door again.

Smith has risen up through the academy at Sheffield United and will be itching for a chance in their senior side.

The attacker has been a regular for the Yorkshire club at youth levels in the past but is yet to play for their first-team.

Instead, he has been loaned out various times to the likes of Barrow, Doncaster Rovers, Bristol Rovers and Rochdale in the past to gain experience.

Thoughts

Smith could be a decent option off the bench and in cup games for Sheffield United next season.

He would give Jokanovic more depth and competition in attacking areas but would they be able to give him regular game time?

If they are to loan him out again there will no doubt be suitors in the Football League.

He was a shining light in a pretty poor Swindon side last season.