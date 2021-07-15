Plymouth Argyle are in contract talks with Brendan Galloway, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

Plymouth Argyle are hoping to strike a deal with the left-back ahead of next season.

Galloway, who is 25-years-old, has been on trial with Ryan Lowe’s side over the past few weeks after being released by Luton Town at the end of the last campaign.

He has seemingly done enough to earn a contract with the Pilgrims and they are keen to add him into their squad now.

Lowe has said: “He has been fantastic, he has got on with his business. We have spoken to Brendan and we will hopefully look to do something with him in the next few days. He has come here and worked his socks off. It’s only right that we reward it.

“So we are in discussions with Bren now and we will continue that over the next few days.”

Galloway spent the past two years on the books at Luton but struggled with injuries during his time there, making just six appearances in all competitions.

He started his career with MK Dons and broke into their first-team as a youngster before Everton snapped him up in 2014.

Galloway then went on to spend five years at Goodison Park and made 21 appearances for the Premier League side.

The ex-England youth international also had loan spells away from the Merseyside outfit at West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland to get some experience under his belt.

He left Everton in 2019 and linked up with his former coach Graeme Jones at Luton.

However, his time in Bedfordshire didn’t work out and he could now make Plymouth his home.

This would be a shrewd signing for Plymouth if they can get it over the line and he will add more competition and depth to their defensive options.