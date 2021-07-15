Sunderland are ‘thought to be making progress’ on signing a new striker, as per a report by The Athletic.

Sunderland are in the hunt for a replacement for Charlie Wyke, who has left the club for fellow League One side Wigan Athletic.

Lee Johnson’s side are starting to get busy in the transfer window having signed Alex Pritchard last week.

Midfielder Corry Evans is closing in on a move to the Stadium of Light following his departure from Blackburn Rovers.

Read: Sunderland transfer target pens new EFL deal

Losing Wyke was a blow for Sunderland as he was their top scorer last season with 31 goals in all competitions.

It will be interesting to see who they bring in as his replacement over the coming weeks though and their recent transfer pursuits suggests they are targeting players of the Championship ilk.

The Black Cats let a lot of players leave at the end of the last campaign and have been patient in their recruitment so far. However, they appear to be finally starting to get the ball rolling now.

Read: Player released by Sunderland close to new move

Thoughts

There is no doubt that Sunderland need more bodies in their squad and bringing in a striker to replace will be a boost for their fans as they gear up for a fourth season in League One.

The Athletic say they are making progress on the signing of forward and developments on this could emerge soon.