Middlesbrough manager confirms midfielder has passed medical ahead of proposed move

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed that Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero has passed a medical ahead of joining the Championship club.

Middlesbrough have been monitoring the South American market in recent weeks and were said to have entered into advanced talks with Payero earlier in the month. Things now look to be picking up pace, with Boro boss Warnock revealing the midfielder has passed a medical.

He confirmed the Argentine will be a Boro player next season, but admitted there were some financial admin to finalise before any sort of unveiling.

“There’s not a lot to say other than he has passed his medical,” he said.

“Now it’s just a matter of watching him play some games.

“I don’t think all the financial details are finalised yet but as much as we can say.

“I had a good chat to the lad and he was looking forward to it. He’s a nice lad and I think he’s looking to build a platform for the next few years.”

The ‘watching him play some games’ aspect will be easy enough to do for Warnock and his Middlesbrough staff given that Payero is due to take part in Argentina’s bid for Olympic gold in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. He will then join up with his new teammates following their exit from the tournament.

“I’ve asked him to get knocked out in the quarters if he can,” he joked.