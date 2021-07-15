Nottingham Forest are ‘strong favourites’ to sign Norwich City;s Jordan Hugill this summer but ‘will need to move’ Lyle Taylor first, reports Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop.

Hugill, 29, joined Norwich City last summer.

The former West Ham man went on to play a back-up role for the Canaries as they claimed the Championship title, scoring four goals in 31 Championship outings.

Since, he’s been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest. But Chris Hughton will need to make space on his wage bill before he can bring Hugill in this summer – Mirror reporter Witcoop tweeted earlier this morning:

Nottingham Forest strong favourites to sign Jordan Hugill but will need to move Lyle Taylor on first. Blackburn, Preston and Stoke shown an interest in taking Taylor on loan but all about shifting other strikers first from wage bill #prestonfc #blackburnfc #stokefc #NFFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 15, 2021

Taylor joined Forest on a free transfer last summer but would endure a torrid debut season at the City Ground. The former Charlton Athletic man found the net four times in his 39 Championship outings.

Previous reports have suggested that Forest are open to loaning Taylor out this summer, with Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City then thought to have an interest.

Witcoop though links Blackburn, as well as Preston North End and Stoke City.

Thoughts?

Whether a loan move is the best thing for Taylor at this point in his career remains to be seen. But he certainly struggled last season and Forest certainly need attacking reinforcements this summer.

Hugill is a proven Championship striker having been prolific for the likes of Preston and QPR at this level previously, and he should be raring for a place in a starting line-up somewhere after playing back-up to Teemu Pukki at Norwich last time round.

A good signing if it goes through, but Forest might have some trouble finding a temporary home for Taylor given his wages and lack of form.