Sunderland have been linked with a two-year loan move for Manchester City’s Callum Doyle.

Roker Report revealed earlier in the week that Doyle, 17, was wanted by Sunderland. Now a report from Manchester Evening News has confirmed that Man City and Sunderland have ‘held discussions’ over the potential move.

The left-sided defender has been a useful member of City’s U18 and U23 side in recent seasons, having featured twice in the EFL Trophy for Pep Guardiola’s side last term.

He turns 18 in October and could do so with Sunderland – it’d be his first bout of real, first-team experience and at a club with stature and expectations.

It’d be a hugely exciting move for the youngster and it’s an exciting bit of transfer news for Sunderland boss Lee Johnson too – he saw first-choice left-back Denver Hume depart at the start of the month and whilst the club are keen on a return, Hume’s future remains up in the air.

Now though, with City and Sunderland having held discussions over Doyle, we could see a move materialise fairly quickly.