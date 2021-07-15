Wolves intend to keep hold of Dion Sanderson this summer and continue to loan him out, reports Birmingham Live.

Sanderson, 21, has been linked with a host of clubs going into this summer.

The Englishman impressed on loan at Sunderland last season and the Black Cats tried and failed to bring him back on a permanent basis, falling short with a £1million offer.

Soon after, Newcastle United failed with a £1.5million bid before it was reported that Sheffield United would step up their pursuit of Sanderson, with Birmingham City linked with the loan move – Sanderson has been previously valued at £2million.

Now though, Birmingham Live’s Wolves writer Alex Dicken claims that the Premier League club want to keep hold of Sanderson and loan him out again this summer, writing:

“Wolves view Sanderson differently to most of their other youngsters out on loan. While the club don’t think Sanderson is ready for a place in their first team as things stand, there’s a belief that with a bit more development he could be in the next couple of years.

“Whether Sanderson is prepared to wait around for a chance that might not come remains to be seen, but Wolves’ preference at this moment in time is to keep the defender and loan him out.”

This then, could be a potential transfer blow for the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Newcastle and all the other teams who’ve been mentioned at some point or another.

Teams are obviously keen on a permanent move for the defender and it looked as though Wolves were keen on selling. But Dicken’s comments oppose that and we could see Sanderson heading for out a third-straight loan spell – he spent time with Cardiff City during the 2019/20 season.