Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed talks with rival managers regarding his players – who he says are ‘not for sale’ this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday have seen a number of their players being linked with moves away following their relegation into League One.

Josh Windass has been strongly linked with a Championship move having seen Millwall fail with two bids, with QPR closely linked too.

Barry Bannan also has a ‘host of admirers’ according to Yorkshire Live.

But Owls boss Moore doesn’t look ready to sell on his prize assets this summer – speaking to Yorkshire Live, he said of potential player sales this summer:

“We have had some enquiries but nothing to shout home about. I have had a couple of managers ring me up and I have told them our players are not for sale.

“I want to keep the squad together and add to it really. I’m not looking to let anybody go.”