West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has spoken out on Matheus Pereira as rumours linking him with a summer move intensify – he’s been linked with all of Leeds United, West Ham, Arsenal, Leicester City and Al-Hilal.

Pereira, 25, looks set to be leaving West Brom this summer.

The Brazilian playmaker shone as the Baggies dropped down from the Premier League at first time of asking last season, scoring 11 goals and grabbing six assists.

Soon after the season concluded, Leeds United emerged as strong contenders to sign Pereira. Since, the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham have been outed, with Leicester City being linked more recently as per Express and Star.

Al-Hilal have also tabled a surprise offer, though Express and Star have confirmed that the offer falls well short of the club’s valuation – interestingly, the same report goes on to mention how West Brom are ‘likely to demand’ a fee closer to £30million for Pereira this summer.

Baggies boss Ismael has recently spoken about Pereira’s involvements in training ahead of the 2021/22 Championship season, and the Frenchman gave this update:

“With Pereira – we spoke really openly about the situation,” he told Express and Star. “I don’t have a problem. We made it simple, you are in or you are out.