Leeds United youngster Leif Davis is in ‘advanced talks’ over a season-long loan move to Championship side Bournemouth, reports Football Insider.

Davis, 21, is a product of the Leeds United youth academy.

The Englishman made his Championship debut in the 2018/19 season and featured twice in the Premier League last time round.

Now though, Football Insider report that the young defender is in advanced talks with Bournemouth, and looks set to join Scott Parker’s side on a season-long loan from the Whites.

A left-back by trade, Davis can also operate in the middle.

He’ll become only the Cherries’ second signing of the summer after they brought in Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer following his release from Brentford.

Parker still has plenty of work to do in this summer transfer window but will likely be more concerned about retaining his best players – the likes of David Brooks and Arnaut Danjuma have attracted outside interest.