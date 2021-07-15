Sheffield Wednesday have ‘earmarked’ former Reading youngster Jayden Onen as a potential summer signing, reports The Star.

Onen, 20, spent time in the youth academies of all of Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Brighton.

It was with Reading where he’d make his breakthrough though, progressing through the club’s development side to make his Championship debut v Luton Town last season.

But he’d be released by the Royals at the end of the season and now The Star report that Sheffield Wednesday have identified him as a potential target this summer, as Darren Moore’s rebuild of the side continues.

Yesterday they confirmed the signing of Jaden Brown, with the likes of Dennis Adeniran and Olamide Shodipo having joined as well – the latter being on loan from QPR.