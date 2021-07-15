Luton Town have ‘confirmed’ that Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela is currently on trial with the Hatters ahead of a potential loan move to the club, as per Luton Today.

Leshabela, 21, is a product of the Leicester City youth academy.

The South African U20 ace made his Premier Leagued debut v Sheffield United last season and now the Foxes look set to loan him out this summer.

Luton Town took Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on loan from the Foxes last season and the midfielder prevailed at Kenilworth Road as the Hatters achieved a respectable 12th-place finish.

Going into this summer, Nathan Jones’ side have been making definite waves in the transfer market, with their captures of Allan Campbell and Carlos Mendes Gomes looking particularly exciting.