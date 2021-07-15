Sunderland have reportedly beaten the likes of Cardiff City and Stoke City to the free signing of Corry Evans, who’s penned a two-ear deal with the club according to Football Insider.

Evans, 30, is a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers this summer.

The Northern Irishman was yesterday reported to be undergoing a medical with the club and now Football Insider claim that he’s signed a two-year deal with the Black Cats.

Football insider also reported earlier in the summer that Championship clubs Cardiff and Stoke City were chasing Evans’ signature this summer.

In eight seasons at Ewood Park he racked up 220 Championship appearances. He’ll bring with him a solid bout of experience to the Stadium of Light and will become their second signing of the summer after seeing Alex Pritchard join following his release from Huddersfield Town.