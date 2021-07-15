West Ham have reportedly had a bid rejected by West Brom for England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who’s also on the radars of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Johnstone, 28, has just returned from the Euros with England.

The former Manchester United stopper has been with West Brom for the past three seasons and earned a lot of praise for his performances last season.

After West Brom’s relegation though, Johnstone would find himself linked with a number of Premier League clubs including West Ham, Arsenal and Spurs.

Now though, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that the Hammers have tabled a bid for Johnstone which has been rejected – the Baggies want at least £10million the offer is thought to have fallen well short of that number.