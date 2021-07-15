QPR ‘plan to go ahead’ with the signing of departed Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo, who’s been training with the R’s.

Odubajo, 27, has previously played under QPR manager Mark Warburton at Brentford.

The Englishman left Sheffield Wednesday following the expiry of his contract earlier in the summer and was soon after reported to be in training with QPR.

Warburton and his coaching team were having a good look at Odubajo’s fitness but now West London Sport report that the club ‘plan to go ahead’ with the signing.

Odubajo was one of a handful of players to leave Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season. He featured just 18 times in the Championship for Wednesday last time round owing to injury, having featured 22 times in the league the season prior.