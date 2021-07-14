QPR are ready to listen to offers for left-back Niko Hamalainen, it has been claimed.

Mark Warburton is looking to freshen up his ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, and he has done so successfully so far.

QPR have signed seven players so far this summer. Sam McCallum, Sam Field, Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs, Jordan Archer, Andre Dozzell and Jimmy Dunne have all completed moves to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

As a result, some players are expected to leave the club before the window comes to an end.

One player who could be heading for the exit door is left-back Niko Hamalainen.

West London Sport has stated that QPR are willing to listen to offers for Niko Hamalainen this summer, just a matter of months after he penned a four-year contract extension with the club.

The U.S.-born youngster has struggled to nail down a starting spot with the Rs since making his way through the youth academy.

Hamalainen has played 29 times for the club across all competitions, providing one assist. He made 22 of those appearances last season, featuring as a left-back and left wing-back.

However, despite being more involved last season, it seems Hamalainen is heading for the exit door after seven years with the club.

The left-sided youngster is still only 24 and has shown promising signs for his future.

However, with Sam McCallum arriving on loan and Lee Wallace still on the books, first-team action would likely be limited for Hamalainen, so a move away could be best.