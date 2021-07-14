Wigan Athletic, Tranmere Rovers and Fleetwood Town target Ryan Edwards is set to pen a deal with Dundee United, it has been claimed.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming the aforementioned trio were all eyeing up a move for Edwards this summer.

Dundee United brought the 27-year-old to Tannadice last summer, joining on a free transfer after leaving Plymouth Argyle.

However, amid the claims of EFL interest in Edwards, it has been claimed that the Tangerines have moved to tie down the defender to a new contract to fend off the growing interest.

As per The Courier, the centre-back is set to agree a new deal with the Scottish Premiership club.

The news will come as a blow to Wigan Athletic, Tranmere Rovers and Fleetwood Town. The three sides had hoped to secure a deal for Edwards ahead of the new season, but it seems he is poised to stay in Scotland.

The former Blackburn Rovers youngster played 32 times for Dundee United in his first campaign with the club. In the process, he netted four goals and helped keep 12 clean sheets.

Thoughts?

With plenty of experience of the EFL under his belt, Edwards would have been a decent signing for any of the three sides said keen.

He previouslt enjoyed stints with Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe, providing to be a physicial presence at centre-back.

However, with the Liverpool-born defender poised to pen a new deal with Tam Courts’ side, the three sides said keen will have to turn their attentions elsewhere.