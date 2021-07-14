Departed Blackburn Rovers man Corry Evans is undergoing a medical with League One side Sunderland, reports The Athletic.

Evans, 30, is undergoing a medical with Sunderland.

The Northern Irishman who is brother to Leicester City defender Johnny was released by Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season following eight seasons at Ewood Park.

He ran into injury problems in his final two seasons though, racking up just 31 Championship outings combined across those two campaign including 18 in the last.

But the one-time Manchester United man now looks to be on the verge of an exciting move to Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side as they vie for promotion from League One once again next season.

They reach the play-offs last time round but were knocked out by finalists Lincoln City.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Evans’ proposed move to the club:

