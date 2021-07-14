Fulham’s reported target Ike Ugbo is poised to complete a move away from Chelsea this summer.

Ike Ugbo is set to leave Chelsea this summer, confirmed. Genk are now leading the race to sign him on a permanent deal – negotiations progressing with Chelsea. 🔵 #CFC #Genk Besiktas, Feyenoord and PSV approached Chelsea to sign Ugbo but Genk are confident to complete the deal. https://t.co/aGi2YPmJrW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

Trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Ugbo’s situation on Wednesday, stating that Chelsea are poised to offload the forward on a permanent basis this summer.

Championship outfit Fulham were said keen on the 23-year-old earlier this summer. However, rumours are yet to develop into anything serious.

Now, Romano has revealed that Belgium looks to be the striker’s most likely destination.

The Sky Sports reporter has said that KRC Genk are likely to win the race for Ugbo’s signature this summer.

A host of other sides have been credited with interest in the former MK Dons loan man ahead of the new season. Turkish outfit Besiktas have also been said keen on the striker, while Dutch duo PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord are also mentioned.

Ugbo has enjoyed a prolific season loan in Belgium with Cercle Brugge. He managed 17 goals in 34 outings for the club, also chipping in with one assist.

He has previously spent time on loan in the EFL, enduring stints with the earlier mentioned MK Dons, Barnsley and Scunthorpe United.

Thoughts?

After such an impressive season in Belgium’s top-flight, it comes as no surprise to see Ugbo is attracting plenty of interest.

As Marco Silva prepares his side for the Championship, the Chelsea academy graduate could have proved to be an interesting acquisition.

However, he has struggled to impress in his previous stints in the EFL, so Fulham will likely be better off looking elsewhere.