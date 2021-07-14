Brentford have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

Johnson, 20, spent last season on loan with League One play-off finalists Lincoln City.

The Welsh international scored 11 goals and grabbed five assists on his 43 League one outings and has since been linked with a number of clubs going into this summer.

The Independent have today named Brentford among ‘several’ other Premier League suitors, with Burnley and Leicester City having been mentioned earlier in the year as well as Leeds United – Brentford were also loosely linked in January before reports today have reignited that interest.

Barnsley have also been linked with a surprise move for the striker recently, with the Tykes said to be ready to pay up to £2million for his services.

Also this summer, Brentford have been linked with Forest centre-back Joe Worrall – he also has interest from the likes of Burnley and West Ham.

Thoughts?

Johnson is a fine player and Nottingham Forest should be very careful with how they handle this one.

They’ve already knocked back offers for the striker and that could suggest that Chris Hughton has plans for him in his starting line-up next season.

He needs to gain some solid Championship experience after his impressive League One showing last time round and with Forest having lacked goals under Hughton, it makes sense for Johnson to play a part in their next season.

Brentford would be a good move, but it looks like they might have to cough up a significant fee to sign him this summer.

As for Barnsley, that still seems an unlikely move at this point and £2million seems an unlikely figure.