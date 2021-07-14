A report from Chronicle Live claims that Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman had a medical with Bournemouth this summer, only for the move to be ‘halted at the 11th hour’.

Woodman, 24, has spent the past two seasons on loan with Swansea City in the Championship.

He’s guided the Swans to a play-off finish in each of his two seasons in South Wales and has since returned to Newcastle United where he faces an uncertain future.

Swansea City were thought to be keen on a permanent move for the shot-stopper and now Leeds United have been linked as well.

Woodman though was reported to be absent from Newcastle’s current pre-season programme, casting doubt about his immediate future at the club.

Now though, Chronicle Live claim that Woodman had a medical at Bournemouth and was due to link up with them on their current pre-season tour in Spain, only for the move to be halted at the last after Magpies no.1 Martin Dubravka picked up a foot injury.

Thoughts?

Woodman would’ve been a quality signing for Bournemouth.

They’ve Asmir Begovic as their current no.1 and whilst the 34-year-old proved solid enough last time round, he was prone to the odd mistake.

Woodman though was arguably the best keeper in the division and signing him for the season would’ve been a huge boost for Parker’s new side.

He deserves a no.1 spot next season either way and if any Championship can land him, it’d be a huge statement.