Barnsley may pursue a loan deal for Watford striker Stipe Perica amid the Hornets’ £1.5m asking price for the striker.

Watford striker Stipe Perica could yet move to Barnsley on loan with his £1.5m valuation proving a stumbling block. Clubs from abroad watching developments. Hornets teammate Domingos Quina also set for another loan spell away next season #watfordfc #barnsleyfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 14, 2021

The Tykes are looking to prepare for the 2021/22 campaign, after losing captain Alex Mowatt and manager Valerien Ismael to Barnsley.

Markus Schopp has since been named as Ismael’s replacement, but Barnsley have still only made one signing. Striker Devante Cole completed a return to Oakwell earlier this summer, joining on a free transfer from Motherwell.

One player who has been linked with a move to Barnsley is striker Stipe Perica. However, the Championship side may have to overcome an obstacle if they want to secure a deal.

As per reporter Darren Witcoop, Watford’s £1.5m asking price for the striker could prove to be a stumbling block in Barnsley’s pursuit.

Perica only has a year remaining on his contract at Vicarage Road, so he could be available for nothing next year.

The Tykes could look to bring the Croatian striker in on loan instead, meaning they would avoid conjuring up a hefty fee for the attacker this summer. Clubs from other countries are also keeping tabs on Perica’s situation, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

The 26-year-old has been with the Hornets since last summer when he joined from Udinese.

Across all competitions, Perica has netted one goal and provided one assist in 18 outings for the club.