Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed two clubs from League One’s top eight have seen bids rejected for striker Mo Eisa.

Turned down 2 bids from 2 top 8 L1 clubs so far for Mo. He is training and playing well. Long way to go in this window. https://t.co/ymyevCDJVn — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) July 14, 2021

Darren Ferguson is looking to freshen up his Peterborough United squad this summer as they prepare for their long-awaited return to Championship football.

The London Road club have already managed five signings this summer. David Cornell, Jack Marriott, Jorge Grant, Josh Knight and Emmanuel Fernandez have all linked up with Ferguson’s squad.

A number of players have departed on free transfers, but striker Mo Eisa remains on the transfer list.

The Sudan-born striker is available for transfer this summer having been deemed surplus to requirements by Ferguson.

Posh are not interested in letting him depart on a temporary basis and will not entertain temporary offers.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the 27-year-old’s situation. Chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed on Twitter that two of League One’s top eight clubs have seen bids rejected for Eisa this summer.

He said:

“Turned down two bids from two top eight League One clubs so far for Mo.

“He is training and playing well.”

With two clubs failing with offers for the former Bristol City striker, it will be interesting to see how his situation develops further as the new season comes closer.

Since joining in 2019, Eisa hasn’t quite had the impact Posh would have hoped.

Across all competitions, he has netted 21 goals in 70 games. Ivan Toney kept him out of the starting 11 during the 2019/20 season, while Jonson Clarke-Harris’ form meant his game time was also limited last season.