Coventry City are said to be in the market for another centre-back ahead of the new season.

The Sky Blues have already recruited five players this summer. Ricardo Dinanga, Simon Moore, Viktor Gyokeres, Ben Sheaf and Brighton Enobakhare have all completed moves to the Ricoh Arena.

However, Mark Robins isn’t letting up there, with a centre-back on his radar.

With that in mind, here are three central defenders Coventry City should consider signing ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Jack Tucker – Gillingham

21-year-old centre-back Tucker has attracted plenty of interest in the early stages of the summer.

Peterborough United and Hull City have both been linked with the promising defender. He has already played 87 senior games for the Gills and looks to be a promising talent for the future.

Having previously impressed in League One, the Sky Blues should consider a potential swoop to bring Tucker to the Championship.

Leo Ostigard – Brighton and Hove Albion

Ostigard has already been linked with a return to the club this summer and Coventry should definitely look to pursue this further.

During his first stint with Robins’ men, the Norwegian prodigy played 40 times. He is already familiar with life at the club, so wouldn’t need much time to get settled again.

The growing link transfer between the Seagulls and the Sky Blues link could continue to be a fruitful one this summer.

Tom Lees – free agent

By far the most experienced of the three, Lees could be a shrewd acquisition for any EFL club this summer.

The 30-year-old is available for nothing after Sheffield Wednesday opted against renewing his deal at the end of last season. The Warwick-born ace has made 500 senior appearances, also spending time on the books with Leeds United and Bury.