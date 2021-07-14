Swindon Town defender Akin Odimayo is training with Portsmouth ahead of a potential move, it has been claimed.

Young defender Akin Odimayo has been linked with a move away from Swindon Town ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Earlier this summer, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers were among the sides said keen on the centre-back.

However, it has been claimed that a new side is now leading the chase of Odimayo’s signature. As per a report from Football League World, the 21-year-old is training with League One side Portsmouth ahead of a potential transfer agreement.

The report states that Swindon have allowed Odimayo to train with Pompey as discussions take place over a potential deal.

Odimayo only joined the Robins last summer, moving to the County Ground after being released by Reading. He made a good impression in his first season with the club, despite their relegation to League Two.

Across all competitions, the defender played in 33 games during the 2020/21 season. In the process, he chipped in with two assists, featuring at centre-back, right-back and right wing-back on occasion.

Before moving to Swindon last summer, much of Odimayo’s game time came with Reading’s U23s. He featured 36 times for the young Royals, netting five goals in the process.

The defender also featured once for the club’s senior side, picking up first-team experience out on loan with Irish side Waterford as well.