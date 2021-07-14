Hull City striker James Scott is attracting interest from Dundee United, the Dundee Evening Telegraph has said.

Reports emerged earlier this summer stating the Tigers could sanction a move away for the striker this summer.

Hull City’s 2020 signing could depart the Championship new boys this summer having struggled to nail down a starting spot under Grant McCann.

Now, fresh reports have emerged revealing a host of sides North of the border are keeping tabs on Scott’s situation.

As per a report from the Dundee Evening Telegraph, Dundee United are interested in recruiting the 20-year-old ahead of the new season.

Initial reports emerged from Football League World on Wednesday morning stating that the Tangerines were among multiple sides eyeing up a move for Scott. Hearts, St. Mirren and St. Johnstone are also rumoured to be eyeing up a move for the young striker this summer.

With the Scottish Premiership quartet keen, it will be interesting to see if anything serious materialises in the coming months.

Injury problems have hindered Scott’s time with the Tigers somewhat.

Across all competitions, the Glasgow-born forward has played 34 times for Hull. In the process, he has chipped in with four goals and two assists.

The two-time Scotland U21 international mainly operates as a centre-forward but can feature out on the left-wing as well.

Before joining Hull City in January 2020 for £1.5m, Scott had spent his entire career with Motherwell. After making his way through their youth ranks, he managed seven goals and two assists in 42 senior appearances.