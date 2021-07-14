Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of left-back Jaden Brown following his release from Huddersfield Town.

Darren Moore is kicking on with his summer recruitment drive at Sheffield Wednesday as he prepares his side for League One football.

So far, the Owls have made two signings. Midfielder Dennis Adeniran has completed a move to Hillsborough on a free transfer, while Olamide Shodipo has signed on loan from QPR.

Now, Wednesday have tied up signing number three, bringing in left-back Jaden Brown.

Former Spurs youngster Brown has been available on a free transfer this summer after Championship outfit Huddersfield Town opted against extending his contract beyond the end of last season.

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed the deal on Wednesday afternoon, bringing him in for nothing.

The club’s announcement eludes to mentioning the length of Brown’s deal, so it awaits to be seen if further details on his contract emerge in the coming days.

Having secured his immediate future, Brown will be looking to impress Moore and co in pre-season training in a bid to lock down a starting spot at left-back ahead of the new season.

The London-born full-back started his career with Spurs, making his way through their youth ranks. Brown featured frequently for their U23s but left in 2019 without making a senior appearance.

During his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, the 22-year-old left-back played 31 times for the senior side. He also spent a brief stint on loan away with Exeter City.