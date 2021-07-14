AFC Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma is wanted on loan by La Liga side Valencia, reports have claimed.

The Cherries parted with a hefty £25m to bring Jefferson Lerma to England in the summer of 2018.

Since then, the Colombian midfielder has gone on to play 113 times for the club, chipping in with six goals and five assists in the process. Lerma remained with the club despite their drop into the Championship, but it has now been claimed he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

As per Spanish news outlet Marca, La Liga outfit Valencia are interested in a loan swoop for the defensive midfielder.

New boss Scott Parker will be looking to prepare his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, but he may be without Lerma if Valencia have anything to say about it.

Los Murcielagos are in the market for a central defensive midfielder this summer, with Mauro Arambarri their number one target. However, should a move for the Uruguayan fail, Lerma is said to have been lined up as an alternative.

With a potential loan swoop inbound, it will be interesting to see how the Cherries respond to Valencia’s rumoured interest.

The combative midfielder has been a key player for Bournemouth since joining three years ago.

Prior to his move to Dean Court, Lerma had spent time on the books with Colombian outfit Atletico Huila and Spanish side Levante.