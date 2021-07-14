Blackpool boss hints at move for Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said he’ll be ‘keeping an eye’ on Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel – the full-back spent last season on loan with the Seasiders.
Gabriel, 22, featured 29 times in League One for Blackpool last season. He helped his side on their way to promotion via the League One play-off final and Blackpool have since been linked with a permanent move for the Forest man (Sun on Sunday, 27.06.21).
Since, reports have claimed that Nottingham Forest aren’t interested in selling Gabriel this summer – who also has interest from Portsmouth – but Blackpool boss Critchley has dropped a hint that he might yet move for the Nottingham Forest ace.
Speaking to Blackpool Gazette about his loan players form last season, he said:
“Elliot [Embleton] is back at Sunderland and Jordan [Gabriel] is back at Nottingham Forest and I’m sure they will be trying to impress in pre-season to try and get in their team.
“We’ll keep an eye on them, that’s for certain.”
Gabriel is a product of the Forest youth academy and made just the one Championship outing lasts eason before being loaned to Blackpool.
Thoughts?
Gabriel proved a useful outlet for Blackpool last season and it’s easy to see why they want him back.
For Forest, they could find themselves in a difficult position with Gabriel if they insist on keeping him at the club going into next season and subsequently don’t play him.
He could become unsettled as Blackpool are obviously keen on a return, and the player knows he’d likely get more game-time with them than at Forest.
For now though, he seems to be staying put at the City Ground.