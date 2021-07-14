Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said he’ll be ‘keeping an eye’ on Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel – the full-back spent last season on loan with the Seasiders.

Gabriel, 22, featured 29 times in League One for Blackpool last season. He helped his side on their way to promotion via the League One play-off final and Blackpool have since been linked with a permanent move for the Forest man (Sun on Sunday, 27.06.21).

Since, reports have claimed that Nottingham Forest aren’t interested in selling Gabriel this summer – who also has interest from Portsmouth – but Blackpool boss Critchley has dropped a hint that he might yet move for the Nottingham Forest ace.

Speaking to Blackpool Gazette about his loan players form last season, he said:

“Elliot [Embleton] is back at Sunderland and Jordan [Gabriel] is back at Nottingham Forest and I’m sure they will be trying to impress in pre-season to try and get in their team.