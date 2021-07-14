Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Corry Evans after his departure from Blackburn Rovers, as per a report by The Athletic.

Sunderland are poised to bring the midfielder in on a two-year contract.

Evans, who is 30-years-old, is understood to be having a medical in the North-East ahead of his proposed move.

Stoke City and Cardiff City have been linked with a move for him, as reported by Football Insider.

Read: Sunderland transfer target pens new EFL deal

However, it appears Sunderland are poised to win the race for his signature.

Evans has spent the past eight years on the books at Blackburn Rovers and made 197 appearances for the Lancashire side in all competitions.

They decided not to extend his contract at the end of the last campaign and he is now poised to move to the Stadium of Light.

Read: Player released by Sunderland close to new move

He started his career at Manchester United but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants.

Instead, he left for Hull City and went on to become a key player for the Tigers before leaving for Blackburn in 2013.

Thoughts

Evans has had Championship interest so bringing him down to League One would be a coup for Sunderland.

He is a vastly experienced midfielder in the Football League and will be a big upgrade on the players the Black Cats had in that department last term.