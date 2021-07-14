Leyton Orient are taking a look at Josh Clarke on trial, as per a report by the Newham Recorder.

Leyton Orient played the winger in a friendly last night against West Ham United.

Clarke, who is 27-years-old, is a free agent and is weighing up his next move in the game.

The Londoner signed for Wigan Athletic last September on a short-term contract but suffered a hamstring injury that meant he didn’t make an appearance for the North-West side.

Clarke was released by the Latics after only a month and has been available since then.

He started his career at Brentford and rose up through the youth ranks of the London club before going on to make 84 appearances for their first-team, chipping in with five goals.

Clarke also gained plenty of experience out on loan from the Bees with the likes of Carshalton Athletic, Maidehead United, Dagenham and Redbridge, Stevenage, Barnet and Burton Albion.

Brentford made the decision to release him last summer and he cut ties with them for the first time in his career.

Clarke is looking for a new place to call home and Leyton Orient have handed him an opportunity this pre-season.

He will be hoping to impress Kenny Jackett’s side and potentially earn himself a contract for the next campaign.