Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is not currently part of the Magpies’ pre-season training programme in York, reports Shields Gazette.

Woodman, 24, has been linked with another summer move.

The Englishman has spent the previous two seasons on loan with Swansea City in the Championship and has been closely linked with a return to South Wales, with the likes of Arsenal and now Leeds United also showing an interest.

Now though, a report from Shields Gazette has revealed that Woodman is not currently a part of Newcastle United’s pre-season programme ‘amid interest’ from the likes of Swansea and Leeds.

The report goes on to claim that Woodman is not a part of Steve Bruce’s plans going into the 2021/22 season.