Leyton Orient have taken Lee Hodson on trial following his departure from Gillingham, as per a report by the Newham Recorder.

Leyton Orient are casting an eye over the full-back this pre-season.

Hodson, who is 29-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Gillingham at the end of the last campaign.

He played for the O’s last night against West Ham United.

Hodson was on the books at Priestfield for two years but spent a year-and-a-half of that in Scotland.

He joined the Gills in 2019 and played 12 times for them in his first season before they shipped him out on loan to St Mirren.

Hamilton Academical then came calling and he spent the whole of last term with the Scottish Premiership side.

The Northern Ireland international started his career at Boreham Wood before Watford snapped him up as a youngster.

He went on to play 91 times for the Hornets, as well as having a loan spell away at Brentford.

Hodson left Vicarage Road on a permanent basis in 2013 and joined MK Dons for three years.

Rangers then swooped to sign him and he played 27 times for the Glasgow giants before moving back down the border to Gillingham.

Leyton Orient have had a busy transfer window so far and are taking a look at the right-back now. It will be interesting to see if they move in for him.