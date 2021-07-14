Fulham and Bournemouth are showing an interest in Swansea City captain Matt Grimes, reports Mail Online.

Grimes, 25, guided Swansea City to the Championship play-off final last season.

His side were beaten by Brentford at Wembley though and soon after, Grimes was being linked with a Premier League move.

Both Newcastle United and Southampton were linked earlier in the summer but now, Mail Online reports that Scott Parker’s Bournemouth are keen on the central midfielder and so too are his former club Fulham.

Having graduated through the Exeter City youth academy, Grimes has been with Swansea City since joining midway through the 2014/15 season.

Since then, he’s spent time on loan with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Northampton Town but has been a prominent member of the first-team over the past three seasons.

He’s racked up 48 Championship appearances in each of his last two campaigns after the Swans made the play-offs in both, with 45 coming in the 2018/19 season.

Now though, he could be making a Championship switch as newly relegated Fulham circle and with Bournemouth looking for a potential replacement for Jefferson Lerma, as per Mail Online’s above report.