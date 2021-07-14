Sheffield United plan to resolve Regan Slater’s immediate future soon.

Sheffield United plan to sit down with the midfielder over the coming days, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Slater, who is 21-years-old, has seen his contract at Bramall Lane extended by a further 12 months this summer.

However, it still remains unclear whether he is part of Slavisa Jokanovic’s plans.



Read: Charlton Athletic boss provides transfer update

He spent last season on loan with Hull City in League One and turned into a key player for the Tigers to help them win the league title.

Grant McCann’s side have been trying to bring him back to East Yorkshire but their recently imposed transfer embargo has dented their chances.

Charlton Athletic and Preston North End have also been linked, as mentioned in a recent report by Hull Live, and the door could swing open for them to move in if Sheffield United decide he is not part of their plans for the upcoming season.



Read: Preston North End-linked player becomes a free agent

Slater has been on the books of the Blades for his whole career to date and will be itching to get a chance in their first-team next season.

He has made three senior appearances for their senior side so far and has also spent time away on loan at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United.

Sheffield United will talk to him over the coming days to establish where he will be next season, with Charlton and Preston linked.