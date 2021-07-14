Sheffield Wednesday have recently been linked with a loan move for former Leeds United stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a loan move for the current Burnley goalkeeper ahead of their upcoming 2021/22 League One season.

Owls boss Darren Moore is light on goalkeepers after seeing Keiren Westwood depart at the start of the month and is actively searching the market for a new no.1.

Peacock-Farrell has been linked and now, Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson has confirmed Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in the 24-year-old:

Reports #SWFC inquired about the possibility of taking Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan from Burnley are accurate. But it is highly likely the Owls will have to look elsewhere in their search for a new goalkeeper. 🦉⚽️https://t.co/Yz8iCjmwTC — Dom Howson (@domhowson) July 14, 2021

Peacock-Farrell, a Northern Ireland international, featured four times in the Premier League for Burnley last season.

He’s been playing as no.2 to Nick Pope at Turf Moor and the Clarets now look likely to send him out on loan this summer, though Howson goes on to mention in his report that Burnley might prefer a Championship move.

For Wednesday then, it seems unlikely that they’ll be able to bring the shot-stopper to Hillsborough on loan this summer and Moore might have to continue his search elsewhere.