St Mirren have knocked back several offers for Peterborough United-linked Jamie McGrath this summer, as per a report by the Daily Record.

St Mirren want to keep hold of their key midfielder amid serious interest from elsewhere.

McGrath, who is 24-years-old, has been linked with Peterborough and Aberdeen in this transfer window, as per an earlier report by the Daily Record.

However, the Buddies are yet to receive a bid they deem as acceptable and will only sell him for the right price.

Their boss Jim Goodwin has said: “If a bid meets our valuation and it’s a club that Jamie quite likes the idea of then we’re not going to stand in anyone’s way to earning some big money at a potentially bigger club.

“We have to be realistic about the situation. Jamie’s done great for us last season, he’s a senior international and that’s how I sell this place to young players I bring here.”

McGrath had an impressive past season in the Scottish Premiership and made 42 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 15 goals and five assists.

He has become one of St Mirren’s most prized assets since moving there in January 2020 and has been rewarded with a call-up to the Republic of Ireland national team set-up over recent times.

The midfielder has also previously played for the likes of Cherry Orchard, UCD, St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk.

Peterborough have been credited with an interest in him this summer as they prepare for life in the Championship.

McGrath is a wanted man but St Mirren are managing to keep hold of him for now.