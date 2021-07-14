Middlesbrough and Reading are keen to bring free agent Yannick Bolasie in this summer, following his release from Everton.

Middlesbrough was Bolasie’s home for the latter half of the season last time out. He enjoyed a successful loan at the Riverside, scoring three and assisting four in 15 appearances. So it is no surprise that Boro are looking to reignite their interest and secure a permanent deal.

However, they do face competition from fellow Championship side Reading. The Royals are looking to bolster their options out wide and have identified Bolasie as a potential option.

But Bolasie wants to play at the highest level and there looks to now be opportunities opening up.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Democratic Republic of Congo international has received proposals from three sides in ‘European top leagues’ and two sides in the Turkish Super Lig. Adana Demirspor and Rizespor are the two Turkish sides mentioned in the tweet.

If a move was to materialise with Adana Demirspor, he would join up with former Middlesbrough and international teammate Britt Assombalonga. The striker left Teesside at the conclusion of his contract and joined up with the Super Lig new boys on a free transfer.

This doesn’t bode well for the two Championship sides, as a move overseas to play in Turkey or in one of Europe’s top leagues could be a more appealing offer.

Middlesbrough have already acquired the services of Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi and this could signify the club turning their attentions to alternate targets.