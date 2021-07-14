Sheffield United will discuss Rhys Norrington-Davies’ immediate future over the coming days, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is due to talk with the left-back over whether he could be heading out on loan again.

Norrington-Davies, who is 22-years-old, spent the last campaign with Luton Town and Stoke City respectively.

The Blades’ relegation to the Championship probably boosts his chances of getting game time with the Yorkshire club.

He had a spell in the academy at Swansea City before Sheffield United snapped him up 2017. He has been a key player for their youth sides in the past but has never made a senior appearance for the club.

Instead, Norrington-Davies has had four loan spells away having also had stints with Barrow and Rochdale.

Luton came calling in September last year and he made 22 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions.

The Blades then recalled him in the January transfer window and shipped him out to Stoke for the remainder on the campaign.



He played 20 times for the Potters before heading back to Bramall Lane.

Norrington-Davies was part of Wales’ squad for the Euros and it will be interesting to see what he ends up doing next season.

If Sheffield United do loan him out again, there would no doubt be suitors in the Championship.