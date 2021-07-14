Barnsley are eager to bring in a replacement for Alex Mowatt in midfield.

Barnsley’s new boss Markus Schopp is prioritising this position in his transfer recruitment, as per BBC Sheffield journalist Andy Giddings on Twitter (see tweet below).

#barnsleyfc Schopp says he wants to sign a midfielder as a replacement for Alex Mowatt, but wants to keep all of the other players that helped the club achieve a playoff place last season. — Andy Giddings (@Gids1980) July 13, 2021

Losing Alex Mowatt to West Bromwich Albion is a big blow for the Tykes but they will no doubt have names in mind on who can step into his shoes.

Schopp spoke to the press for the first time as manager of Oakwell and is looking forward to his first season in English football.

Read: Barnsley ‘target’ returns to pre-season training with current side after the Euros

He has said, as per their website: “First of all, I want to have a competitive team that is very ambitious, aggressive and intense and also a team that knows how to handle the ball – that’s the combination I want to see from my team,” continued the Austrian.”

“I want to see a team that does everything to win each game and if we continue to do this, we can see something similar to last season happen. It’s all about the attitude and how we want to be on the field.”

Where has Schopp been before?

He started his managerial career with Sturm Graz and was the assistant at St. Pölten before getting the TSV Hartsberg job in 2018.

The Austrian boss led Hartsberg to their highest ever finish in the Austrian Bundesliga and the Europa League for the first time during his tenure there.

Read: Barnsley eye move for Burnley midfielder

What does he need at Barnsley?

The Tykes made the Play-Offs last term and the core of their squad is strong. He will no doubt want to add some new faces to put his own stamp on the club.

A midfielder seems to be very high up on his agenda and it will be interesting to see who Barnsley bring in to replace Mowatt.