Blackburn Rovers have considered a move for Joe Bennett after his release by Cardiff City, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers see him an ‘option’ as they weigh up whether to bring in another left-back.

However, the experienced defender is still recovering from a knee injury.

Bennett, who is 31-years-old, is a free agent with Cardiff deciding against extending his stay when his contract expired at the end of June.

Bennett was on the books with the Bluebirds since 2016 and made 177 appearances.

He played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock in 2018.

The Rochdale-born man started his career Middlesbrough and went on to break into their first-team as a youngster.

Aston Villa lured him away from the Riverside Stadium in 2012 and he spent three years at Villa Park, also spending time out on loan with the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Bennett is now on the move again after five years in Wales and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Thoughts

He is a decent option for Blackburn as competition for Harry Pickering at left-back and is a player to keep tabs on.

Bennett is still battling back from injury but Rovers could monitor his progress over the next few weeks.