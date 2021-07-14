Blackpool manager Neil Critchley says he will ‘keep an eye’ on Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton, who spent the second half of last season on loan with the League One play-off winners.

Embleton, 22, joined Blackpool on loan from Sunderland midway through the last League One season.

He’d featured just nine times in the league for Sunderland but went on to claim 21 for Critchley’s Blackpool side, scoring twice as he played an important part in the Seasiders’ eventual promotion via the League One play-offs.

Soon after the conclusion of the campaign. Blackpool were linked with a permanent swoop for the Englishman (The Sun on Sunday, 30.05.21).

But Lee Johnson has since insisted that Embleton will be given his chance in the Sunderland first-team next season, potentially playing down any potential exit this summer.

Speaking to Blackpool Gazette though, Critchley has insisted that he’ll be keeping an eye on Embleton and his other loan stars from last season, saying:

“Elliot is back at Sunderland and Jordan [Gabriel] is back at Nottingham Forest and I’m sure they will be trying to impress in pre-season to try and get in their team.