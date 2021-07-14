MK Dons have Tennai Watson on trial after his release by Reading, as per MK Citizen journalist Toby Lock on Twitter (see tweet below).

Shot just wide from B Trialist – Tennai Watson. Former Reading player.#MKDons — Toby Lock (@Citizen_Toby) July 13, 2021

MK Dons are casting an eye over the free agent defender.

Watson, who is 24-years-old, parted company with Reading at the end of last season and is weighing up his next move in the game.

Blackpool, Lincoln City and Salford City are all said to be interested, as claimed by Football League World.

However, MK Dons played him last night in their friendly last night against King’s Lynn.

Watson was shown the door by Reading when his contract expired at the end of June having only played twice last season in all competitions.

He is a product of the Royals’ academy and rose up through their youth ranks before signing his first professional contract in 2016. He made his debut in August of that year and played a further eight more times for the Berkshire outfit.

Reading loaned him out to AFC Wimbledon for the 2018/19 season and he enjoyed his time with the League One side, making 28 appearances in all competitions.

Coventry City then came calling in the campaign before last and he played seven times for the Sky Blues as they were promoted to the Championship under Mark Robins.

Thoughts

MK Dons could see him as a possible replacement for Ethan Laird, who has returned to Manchester United after his impressive loan spell last season.