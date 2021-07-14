Burnley would ideally like to loan Bailey Peacock-Farrell to the Championship, as per a report by The Athletic.

Burnley are looking to let him leave for next season to get more game time under his belt.

Peacock-Farrell, who is 24-years-old, is on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday.

Darren Moore’s side are in the hunt for a new ‘keeper for next season as they prepare for life in League One.

Burnley have reservations over letting him drop down two divisions to their third tier and would prefer him in the Championship.

Peacock-Farrell is used as a back-up with Sean Dyche’s side in the Premier League and they feel a loan move away next term will help his development.

The Northern Ireland International moved to Burnley in 2019 and has since made eight appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

He joined Leeds United in 2013 having previously been on the books at Middlesbrough and went on to play 41 appearances for the Yorkshire side, as well as having a loan spell away at York City.

Thoughts

Sheffield Wednesday will have to be patient in their pursuit of Peacock-Farrell and Burnley may hold out to see what Championship clubs are interested.

If there is none, the door could swing open for the Owls to lure him to Hillsborough for next season in what would be an impressive signing at League One level.