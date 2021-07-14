Birmingham City are interested in a loan move for Wolves’ Dion Sanderson, reports The Athletic’s Tim Spiers.

Sanderson, 21, has no shortage of suitors this summer.

The Englishman impressed on loan with Sunderland last season and has since been linked with a permanent return to the Stadium of Light, with the likes of Newcastle United and Sheffield United being strongly linked.

Birmingham City have also been previously mentioned, and now Spiers reveals that Sanderson is actually wanted on loan by the club:

Wolves keeper Matija Sarkic is training with Birmingham City with a view to moving there on loan. Understand that Blues are also interested in signing defender Dion Sanderson on loan. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) July 13, 2021

Wolves are reportedly open to selling Sanderson this summer but they want a fee close to £2million for his services.

Already, Sunderland have had a £1million offer rejected and Newcastle have had a £1.5million bid turned down as well, with recent reports backing Sheffield United to step up their pursuit with a possible loan move touted as well.