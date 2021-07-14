Charlton Athletic beat Welling United 3-0 last night.

Goals from Diallang Jaiyesimi, Charles Clayden and Aaron Henry made it a comfortable evening for the Addicks.

It was the first time in 2021 that Charlton fans could watch their team in action and 1,152 were in attendance.

The supporters got the chance to see new signings Craig MacGillivray, George Dobson, Jayden Stockley and Akin Famewo and Nigel Adkins says more acquisitions are on the way.

He has told their official club website: “We’ll be bringing more players in. Ideally, I would have loved to have the team we start the season with for the first day of pre-season but everybody is working hard behind the scenes.”

About the game, Adkins said: “I’m really pleased with the first half, we could’ve scored a few more goals. It was good game all round. Aaron Henry scored a good goal, it was great opportunity for the young players to be involved.”

What do Charlton need?

They need a lot more depth to their squad. They have plenty of options in defence right now but more bodies are needed in midfield and in wide areas.

Another striker to replace Chuks Aneke is a must and the Addicks have been patient in their recruitment so far this summer.

You get the impression the players they are after are the type that would also get offers from the Championship and that appears to be a sticking point.

However, the closer the season gets the more Charlton are going to have to bite the bullet in their transfer pursuits.