Sunderland saw Denver Hume’s contract with the club expire at the start of this month, and the left-back’s situation ‘remains up in the air’.

Sunderland’s Hume, 22, is officially a free agent after seeing his contract with the Black Cats expire at the start of this month.

The Englishman was one of a handful of players to officially depart from the club and Lee Johnson wants him back, with the club having previously offered him fresh terms.

Now though, Sunderland Echo has provided some insight into Hume’s future. One report mentions how Hume’s future is still ‘up in the air’ with a separate piece saying how Hume’s contract talks ‘have taken on an extra degree of importance’.

Johnson has very few options at left-back and so bringing Hume back to the club is becoming of paramount important, though Sunderland Echo go on to mention how a ‘positive resolution is yet to be reached’.