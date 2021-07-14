Former Sheffield Wednesday full-back Achraf Lazaar is on trial with Championship side Reading following his release from Watford.

Reading Chronicle have revealed that Lazaar, 29, is currently on trial with Reading after being released by Watford.

The Moroccan joined up with the Hornets midway through the last campaign following the conclusion of a difficult spell with Newcastle United.

He went on to feature five times in the Championship as Watford earned promotion into the Premier League.

Lazaar though had spent time with Sheffield Wednesday during the 2018/19 campaign. He joined on loan from Newcastle but would feature just four times in the Championship during that campaign.

Following his Newcastle exit last season, the Owls were linked with a return for the left-sided defender but those reports were played down by club officials.

Now, following Sheffield Wednesday’s demise into League One, Lazaar could be returning to the Championship with Reading and is likely to feature in their pre-season friendly v Aberdeen this Friday,