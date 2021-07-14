MK Dons boss Russell Martin has said that his side have rejected a bid for in-demand attacker Scott Fraser – both Hull City and Wigan Athletic have been linked.

Fraser, 26, could yet be on the move this summer after MK Dons boss Martin revealed that his side had rejected a bid for the Scot, but didn’t rule out a potential sale before the start of the new season.

Hull City have been strongly linked with Fraser who scored 14 goals in 44 League One outings last season, with Wigan Athletic also credited with an interest (Sun on Sunday, 06.06.21) as their summer overhaul continues.

Now though, speaking to MK Citizen after his side’s pre-season win over King’s Lynn earlier in the week, Martin said of Fraser’s situation:

“We’ve rejected a bid, a good bid but discussions are ongoing and I didn’t think it was right to include him tonight. There has been a lot of discussion about his future over the summer.

“He’s come back and trained and is in great condition, but then it’s come to light about this interest. People have eight weeks to get business done, but then wait to do it two weeks into pre-season.