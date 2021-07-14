Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has reiterated that Posh won’t be selling Siriki Dembele this summer – the Scot has been linked with Celtic, Rangers and Fulham.

Dembele, 24, played a huge part in Peterborough United’s promotion to the Championship last season.

He featured 42 times in League One last time round, scoring 11 goals and grabbing ten assists as Posh finished 2nd to claim automatic promotion from the third-tier alongside 1st-place Hull City.

Dembele though is now in the final year of his contract with the club. He’s been linked with a move away throughout the year and the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Fulham have seemingly been mentioned the most.

Now though, speaking to Transfer Tavern, Fry has insisted that Dembele won’t be sold this summer – unless any buying club can cough up a ‘substantial figure’. He said:

“He’s a talented boy and just because he’s in his last year, people think we’ll sell. We won’t

“We’ve got a better chance of retaining our Championship status with Jonson Clarke-Harris and Dembele in our side than not. It’s got to be substantial figures for either of them or we’ll just let Dembele go for nothing in a year.

“If he keeps us up, it’s worth £15million to us. It’s well worth it.”